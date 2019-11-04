Are You Freaked By Those NYT/Siena Polls?

One year out from the 2020 election, this article and group of polls from the Times is getting a lot of attention this morning and just as much heartburn for Democrats. The gist of the piece is a series of horserace polls in key swing states, measuring Trump against the top three Democratic candidates — Biden, Sanders and Warren.

If these polls are accurate they paint a sobering reality for Democrats, which is that even their strongest contender could easily lose the election even with big leads nationwide.