Latest
TANGIER ISLAND, VA - DECEMBER 15: on Monday, December 15, 2014 in Tangier, Va. (Photo by Jay Westcott/For The Washington Post)
1 min ago
Top Trump Immigration Official May Not Have Been Legal Pick, Dems Say
21 mins ago
CNN: Katharine Gorka Tapped As Customs And Border Protection Press Secretary
2 hours ago
Schumer Calls Out McConnell For Blocking Election Security Legislation
news

YouTuber Establishes Town Named ‘Gay Hell’ To Protest Trump Pride Flag Ban

Elijah Daniel's Twitter
By
June 18, 2019 3:07 pm

Welcome to (gay) hell.

YouTuber Elijah Daniel, also known as rapper Lil Phag, made headlines in 2017 when he paid $100 to become the mayor of Hell, Michigan and promptly made heterosexuality illegal.

He was impeached by the end of the day. However, Daniel’s political ambitions for Hell prevailed.

On Monday, the ex-mayor bought the entire town and renamed it “Gay Hell” in honor of Pride Month. His first act? Ban all flags except for the pride flag to protest the Trump administration, which prohibited U.S. embassies from flying pride flags on official flagpoles.

“The only flags allowed to fly are pride,” Daniel announced.

The YouTuber told CNN that the move was a way of “getting my audience involved in politics by doing it in a funny way.”

The reaction has been “pretty good” with his fans, Daniel said, along with “a lot of upset Trump fans.”

“But that’s nothing new to me,” he said.

Daniel did not respond immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: