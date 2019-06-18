YouTuber Establishes Town Named ‘Gay Hell’ To Protest Trump Pride Flag Ban

Welcome to (gay) hell.

YouTuber Elijah Daniel, also known as rapper Lil Phag, made headlines in 2017 when he paid $100 to become the mayor of Hell, Michigan and promptly made heterosexuality illegal.

He was impeached by the end of the day. However, Daniel’s political ambitions for Hell prevailed.

On Monday, the ex-mayor bought the entire town and renamed it “Gay Hell” in honor of Pride Month. His first act? Ban all flags except for the pride flag to protest the Trump administration, which prohibited U.S. embassies from flying pride flags on official flagpoles.

“The only flags allowed to fly are pride,” Daniel announced.

ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags. so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride. pic.twitter.com/AKOcZm2Jvm — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

The YouTuber told CNN that the move was a way of “getting my audience involved in politics by doing it in a funny way.”

The reaction has been “pretty good” with his fans, Daniel said, along with “a lot of upset Trump fans.”

“But that’s nothing new to me,” he said.

Daniel did not respond immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.