Latest
39 mins ago
Some Maine Republicans Fret New State Ballad Is Too Hard On The Confederacy
2 hours ago
Houston, We Have A Problem: Trump Seems To Think The Moon Is Part Of Mars?
3 hours ago
House Intel Announces Open Hearing On Counter Intel Aspects Of Mueller Report
news

Trump Admin Won’t Let US Embassies Fly Pride Flags On Official Flagpoles

Boston Globe via Getty Images
By
June 7, 2019 3:59 pm

The State Department has rejected at least four U.S. embassies’ requests to fly the rainbow pride flag on their official flagpoles during the month of June, NBC News reported.

Three U.S. diplomats told NBC that embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia were denied requests to fly the flag. The rainbow pride flag can reportedly be hung in other spaces around the embassy, but not on the pole alongside the American flag.

The denials are reportedly coming from State Department’s undersecretary for management’s office, according to NBC.

The Trump administration has made significant moves to dismantle LGBT rights since he took office, most notably when Trump announced via Twitter his ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The move contrasts not only with President Trump’s recently announced effort to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe, but also with the purported values his campaign is raising money off of. The official Trump merchandise store has rainbow Make American Great Again t-shirts for sale for pride month.

Screen grab from official Trump/Pence merchandise site.
More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: