GOP Rep. Scolds Trump For Tweeting Doctored Pelosi Video

GOP Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Sunday chided President Donald Trump for tweeting a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“You shouldn’t disseminate information that you know is ultimately doctored,” Hurd said during an appearance on “Face the Nation.”

On Thursday, Trump tweeted “PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” with a video of Pelosi that had been edited to make her seem like she was slurring her speech.

It was a salvo in Trump’s ongoing feud with Democratic leadership, which began last week when Trump told Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that he wouldn’t work with them on any legislation until House Democrats stopped digging into his business dealings.

“There are a lot of things that are concerning with that video of Speaker Pelosi,” Hurd told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

“This is going to escalate this debate and this fight,” the Republican congressman continued. “And again, this is something that gets at the heart of our democracy when it comes to disinformation.”

