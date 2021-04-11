Whitmer Reiterates Demand For Surge In Vaccine Doses Amid Current MI COVID Spike

Amid Michigan facing a new spike in COVID-19 infection rates, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist (D) on Sunday doubled down on their calls for the Biden administration to distribute more doses to hard-hit states like theirs.

Last week, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said that it currently plans to stick with a vaccine-allocation strategy that largely distributes doses to states and territories based on their population.

“This pandemic has hit every state and every county hard, thousands of people — hundred of thousands of people — died and more are dying each day and there are tens of millions of people across the country in each and every state and county who have not yet been vaccinated,” Zients said during a briefing on Friday. “The fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based in the adult population by state, tribe and territory. Thats how it’s been done. And we will continue to do so.”

Whitmer refused to back down on her demand that the Biden administration send more vaccine doses to Michigan amid some public health experts recommending the use of adjusted vaccine allocation as a mitigation tool.

Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Whitmer argued that “some adjustments” are needed to address the current COVID-19 surge in Michigan.

After giving the Biden administration credit for record-setting levels of vaccinations nationwide, Whitmer pointed to the spike in coronavirus cases in the state despite public health measures in place.

“Despite all of that, we are seeing a surge because of these variants. And that’s precisely why we’re really encouraging them to think about surging vaccines into the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “And I’m going to continue to fight for the people of Michigan.”

In response to reports of Biden officials telling reporters that she is not maxing out COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Whitmer dismissed the notion.

“I don’t think there is a governor in the country that is leaving any vaccinations on the table. That is certainly the case in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We’re getting shots in arms. We got over a million shots in arms just in the last two weeks. So we have really been rolling.”

Whitmer went on to reiterate her call for increased vaccine distribution to respond to COVID-19 hotspots, which she said would be in “everyone’s best interest.”

Michigan's @GovWhitmer says the national vaccine strategy should be flexible to allow for a surge in doses where they are needed: “it is important to recognize where there might need to be some adjustments along the way," she says amid a spike in cases in her state. pic.twitter.com/orsePSzDdP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2021

Michigan's @GovWhitmer on criticism from White House her state isn't being efficient in vaccinations: “I don't think there is a governor in the country that's leaving any vaccinations on the table…If we can squash where we’re seeing hotspots, it’s in everyone’s best interest" pic.twitter.com/WdfHT2yDoC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2021

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist (D) offered a similar take during his appearance on CNN Sunday morning.

Gilchrist stressed the importance of “equity” in vaccine allocation to states as part of the Biden administration’s federal response to the pandemic.

“Equity means responding differently where there’s the most need. And right now, the most need is in the state of Michigan — that is very clear,” Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist pushed for a “hotspot strategy” to be deployed so that the people who need vaccinations that most will receive them, and help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“What’s happening in Michigan, as we know, we are not disconnected as a country,” Gilchrist said. “What’s happening in Michigan can spread through the Midwest. It can spread to the rest of the country.”