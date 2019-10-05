House Dems Subpoena White House In Impeachment Inquiry

The three chairs of the House’s Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committee subpoenaed the White House on Friday in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Oversight chair Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and Foreign Affairs chair Eliot Engel (D-NY) addressed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in the subpoena demanding documents related to President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Joe Biden and the White House’s efforts to cover it up.

“The White House has refused to engage with-or even respond to-multiple requests for documents from our Committees on a voluntary basis,” the chairmen wrote. “After nearly a month of stonewalling, it appears clear that the President has chosen a path of defiance, obstruction, and cover-up.”

The subpoena established a deadline of October 18.

“We deeply regret that President Trump has put us-and the nation-in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” Schiff, Cummings, and Engel wrote.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement that the subpoena “changes nothing.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats can continue with their kangaroo court while the President and his Administration will continue to work on behalf of the American people,” she said.

The three chairs also sent an information request to Pence on Friday for any records he may have on the administration’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine.

Read the subpoena to the White House below: