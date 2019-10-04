House Dems Target Pence For Trump-Ukraine Doc Demand

House Democrats investigating grounds to impeach President Trump have sent a wide-ranging document request to Vice President Mike Pence, in the latest step as Congress probes the administration’s efforts to force Ukraine to fabricate political dirt.

Committees on Foreign Affairs, Oversight, and Intelligence are seeking documents from Pence as part of the impeachment inquiry, including information about and communications related to President Trump’s April 21 and July 25 phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The panels gave Pence a deadline of Oct. 15 to respond to the request.

Trump reportedly used Pence in his efforts to pressure Zelensky into fabricating dirt on Biden and on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, while an unknown member of his staff allegedly participated on July 25 call with the Ukrainian President.

Pence met directly with Zelensky in Warsaw on Sept. 1, traveling to Eastern Europe instead of Trump. The vice president allegedly raised the Trump administration’s decision to withhold security assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky during the meeting.

The committees ask Pence for information about the Warsaw trip, including communications with Ukrainian officials as well as Jared Kushner and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The House panels also ask Pence for information about a Sept. 18 phone call he purportedly held with the Ukrainian leader, and about a Sept. 17 phone call that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

Read the letter here: