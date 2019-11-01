White House Has No Plans For Briefings Amid Escalating Impeachment Probe

The House’s impeachment inquiry is ramping up. But the White House is apparently not concerned about its messaging efforts.

When asked by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer Friday morning about the fate of White House briefings, a day after the House voted to formally approve procedures for the impeachment inquiry, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded “whenever it’s time.”

Grisham has repeatedly shot down any hopes for the return of the “daily briefings” which have been on hiatus since March. Last September, Grisham explained that briefings were killed because reporters “weren’t being good” to President Trump’s people.

“Right now we’re doing just fine,” Grisham told Fox Friday. “The President continues to speak to the American people. He continues to speak to the press — so do I. My press team and I are available 24/7.”

Asked again by Hemmer if there is a plan for a White House briefing to “get a sense of what is happening behind the scenes,” Grisham once again insisted that there are no briefing plans scheduled, but that it could change at any moment.

“There is no plan right now, but as with anything in our White House, that could change in five minutes,” Grisham said.

Hemmer then responded, “Or five seconds?” to which Grisham laughingly responded: “Exactly right.”

Watch Grisham’s remarks below: