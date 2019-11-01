INTERACTIVE: Tracking The Status Of The Impeachment Inquiry

Since the House launched its impeachment inquiry in late September, the committees conducting the probe have moved rapidly to depose witnesses and subpoena documents.

In just the first month of the investigation, the committees spoke to more than a dozen witnesses. The House has voted to formally approve the inquiry, and witnesses have rebelled against the Trump administration’s decree against testifying, confirming key aspects of what Democrats suspect was Trump’s attempt to use his official office for personal political gain.

Yet at the same time, relentless stonewalling from the Trump administration has kept House investigators from reviewing certain key documents and speaking to some crucial witnesses.

As the cast of characters expands and evidence grows, it’s become hard to keep track of who has spoken to investigators and who is refusing to cooperate. So we’ve created an infographic to keep track of who’s testified, who’s handed over documents — and who’s refused.

You can hover over/tap the names below for more information.