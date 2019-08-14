Latest
12 hours ago
Report: John Hickenlooper In Talks To Drop Out And Run For Senate Instead
on January 16, 2015 in Washington, DC.
13 hours ago
Sanders Clarifies: I Don’t Think Jeff Bezos Tells WaPo Editors What To Do
13 hours ago
NRA Throwing Everything At The Wall To Fight New York Attorney General Probe
news

WH, Senators In Talks About Gun Control

UNITED STATES - APRIL 7: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters before the Senate voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch as the next Supreme Court justice, April 7, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By
August 14, 2019 7:26 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump has been in contact with a bipartisan handful of senators recently about gun control policies, the first seemingly meaningful talks on the issue since his presidency began.

According to Politico Playbook, Trump has been in personal contact with Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Legislative affairs director Eric Ueland is reportedly heading up the meetings, predictive of a better forecast for the legislation than would be possible if it was snarled in the usual pissing contest among White House officials.

Hope for successful gun control legislation always feels like a fool’s errand, but some factors, like the current implosion of the NRA, may be making the prospect more palatable for Republicans this time around. Read TPM’s analysis of the conditions on the ground here.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: