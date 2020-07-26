Latest
1 hour ago
Cotton Says Slavery Was A ‘Necessary Evil’ As He Targets NYT-Based School Curriculum
UNITED STATES - JULY 24: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference to call for the extension of the federal unemployment insurance in the Capitol Visitor Center to on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Pelosi Jabs Trump With A New Nickname Amid Slamming His COVID-19 Response
UNITED STATES - JULY 21: Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser, leaves the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
Kudlow Keeps Spewing COVID-19 Happy Talk Amid Surging Cases: ‘Very Positive’ On Economic Recovery

Meadows Dodges On Whether Trump Brought Up Election Interference In Call With Putin

UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, arrives to the Capitol for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the COVID-19 relief plan, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. ... UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, arrives to the Capitol for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the COVID-19 relief plan, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 26, 2020 12:18 p.m.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday declined to say whether President Trump brought up election interference during his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the intelligence community warns of possible foreign interference in the November election.

On Friday, congressional Democrats and the Trump administration released dueling statements regarding election interference. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and leading Democrats on House and Senate intelligence panels criticized Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina’s statement — which warned that Russia, China and Iran posed threats to this year’s election as they “continue to use influence measures in social and traditional media” — for giving “a false sense of equivalence to the actions of foreign adversaries by listing three countries of unequal intent, motivation and capability together.”

When asked about whether the President brought up election interference with Putin during his last phone call with him and what steps he’s taking to prevent it, Meadows sidestepped the question by arguing that Trump is “doing a great deal to prevent it” before going on to slam the Obama administration.

“You know, as we saw the previous administration, they talked about election interference and did very little to address it,” Meadows said. “Not only have we seen hundreds of millions of dollars that have been invested, but two different legislative actions that this President has signed off on to make sure that election integrity is important.”

After insisting that the Department of Homeland Security, the intel community, the Department of Justice, are working to ensure that foreign interference doesn’t play into this year’s election, Meadows argued that “there’s a big difference between foreign interference and foreign influence.”

“They continue to try to influence, as everyone does across the globe,” Meadows said. “But in terms of actually affecting the vote totals and interacting, I think we’re in a good place.”

Meadows added that the Trump administration is willing to work with secretaries of states of all 50 states regarding concerns of foreign interference in the election.

Watch Meadows’ remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30