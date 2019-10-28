Report: WH Considers Hiring Ex-Treasury Aide As Impeachment Strategist

Despite President Trump’s lack of an impeachment war room, it seems that the White House may not be totally opposed to coming up with a communications strategy after all.

According to a Politico report Monday, the White House is considering hiring former top Treasury aide Tony Sayegh this week as a communications specialist focusing on impeachment strategy and messaging.

Citing a person familiar with the search, Politico reported that Sayegh would also tackle communications-related issues outside of impeachment, such as how to structure the White House press and communications department and the best strategy for working with outside allies.

The White House has so far sought to cast the impeachment inquiry as illegitimate altogether. In a letter to House Democrats earlier this month, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said the impeachment inquiry was at attempt to “overturn the democratic process.”

President Trump himself consistently calls the impeachment probe a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

Two sources familiar with the search told Politico that Sayegh paid several visits to the White House within the last week to discuss the potential job opportunity.

Politico noted, however, that it’s unclear whether Trump has given Sayegh’s hire the green light.

The White House declined to comment when asked about the report.

