WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Sen. Lindsey Graham questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WH Insists Trump Didn’t Mean Lynching When He Called Impeachment A Lynching

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley answers questions outside the White House on October 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Gidley answered a range of questions related primarily to the ongoing impeachment inquiry featuring U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 22, 2019 12:03 pm
White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley defended President Trump after he drew backlash from both Republicans and Democrats for comparing the House’s impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” in a Tuesday morning tweet.

His defense is sure to raise a few eyebrows, though.

According to a White House pool report Tuesday morning, when pressed about Trump’s “lynching” tweet during a press gaggle, Gidley said: “The President is not comparing what’s happened to him with one of the darkest moments in American history.”

The pool report noted that Gidley also argued that “the word impeachment was used” from the day Trump was elected and before he was sworn into office. Gidley added that Trump “has used many words to describe the way he has been treated” by the media.

When asked by reporters if he could at least admit that lynching is a bad word or if he could condemn lynchings, Gidley insisted that Trump was “clearly articulating the way he feels [the media] has been treating him since day one” and that the President was not getting due process.

Asked again whether he understands that lynching is a bad word, Gidley repeated his argument that Trump has been “relentlessly attacked by the mainstream media since before he took office.”

Watch Gidley’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
