Trump Calls Impeachment Inquiry A Public ‘Lynching’

President Trump invoked grotesque, racist language in a tweet on Tuesday morning to remind Republicans that he believes the House’s impeachment inquiry is unfair to him.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!” he tweeted. This is the first time Trump has used the word “lynching” on his Twitter feed or out loud since becoming president.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Trump appears to be becoming increasingly irked by a lack of unity in his party, not just on the topic of impeachment, but also on his widely condemned decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, abandoning the Kurds to defend the border on their own. During a discombobulated pool spray ahead of his Cabinet meeting on Monday, Trump offered Democrats some unlikely praise for remaining coordinated in their impeachment effort and lamenting that the Democratic Party doesn’t “have a Mitt Romney.”

The comparison was met with swift, bipartisan condemnation.

It’s not a lynching. It’s not a coup. It’s called the Constitution. https://t.co/yolwtXXboQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 22, 2019