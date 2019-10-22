Trump Calls Impeachment Inquiry A Public ‘Lynching’

Latest
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 02: American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the Meeting with the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio with the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on October 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a conference call with the International Space Station on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
October 22, 2019 8:40 am
President Trump invoked grotesque, racist language in a tweet on Tuesday morning to remind Republicans that he believes the House’s impeachment inquiry is unfair to him.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!” he tweeted. This is the first time Trump has used the word “lynching” on his Twitter feed or out loud since becoming president.

Trump appears to be becoming increasingly irked by a lack of unity in his party, not just on the topic of impeachment, but also on his widely condemned decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, abandoning the Kurds to defend the border on their own. During a discombobulated pool spray ahead of his Cabinet meeting on Monday, Trump offered Democrats some unlikely praise for remaining coordinated in their impeachment effort and lamenting that the Democratic Party doesn’t “have a Mitt Romney.”

The comparison was met with swift, bipartisan condemnation.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
