White House: Half Of US Adults Will Be Fully Vaccinated By End Of The Day

The U.S. is set to reach a critical milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Tuesday.

A White House official stated on background that 50 percent of American adults will be fully vaccinated on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 61.5 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and that nearly 40 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.

On May 4, President Joe Biden set a new goal for 70 percent of the adult population to receive at least one shot by July 4 and to have 160 million adults vaccinated by then.