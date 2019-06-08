Latest
22 mins ago
Trump Had An Usual Fan: Infamous Murderer ‘Whitey’ Bulger
U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resortduring the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry.
37 mins ago
Trump’s Irish Golfing Detour Cost $3.6 Million In Taxpayer Dollars
58 mins ago
In Unusual Turn, Dems May Push Through Trump Judicial Nominee
news

WH Bars Intel Agency From Testifying That Climate Change Is ‘Possibly Catastrophic’

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By
June 8, 2019 10:44 am

The White House blocked a State Department intelligence agency from submitting testimony to the House Intel Committee stating that climate change is “possibly catastrophic.”

According to the Washington Post, the administration blocked the testimony wholesale after State Department officials refused to remove references to climate change.

The officials reportedly said that the climate change findings in the testimony, coming from government research, did not match the administration’s official stance and thus were inadmissible.

Trump has consistently denied his own government’s dire warnings about the state of the planet.

“I believe that there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways,” Trump said in an interview with Piers Morgan. “Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming. That wasn’t working. Then it was called climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather, because with extreme weather, you can’t miss.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: