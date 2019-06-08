WH Bars Intel Agency From Testifying That Climate Change Is ‘Possibly Catastrophic’

The White House blocked a State Department intelligence agency from submitting testimony to the House Intel Committee stating that climate change is “possibly catastrophic.”

According to the Washington Post, the administration blocked the testimony wholesale after State Department officials refused to remove references to climate change.

The officials reportedly said that the climate change findings in the testimony, coming from government research, did not match the administration’s official stance and thus were inadmissible.

Trump has consistently denied his own government’s dire warnings about the state of the planet.

“I believe that there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways,” Trump said in an interview with Piers Morgan. “Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming. That wasn’t working. Then it was called climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather, because with extreme weather, you can’t miss.”