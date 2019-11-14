White House Budget Official Will Testify In Impeachment Probe

Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify in a closed-door session with House impeachment investigators on Saturday.

Sandy’s lawyer, Barbara “Biz” Van Gelder, confirmed to the Washington Post on Thursday that her client will cooperate with the investigation into President Donald Trump’s attempt to use military funds to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

“If he is subpoenaed, he will appear,” Van Gelder said.

Sandy is scheduled to give a deposition on Saturday morning.

Russell Vought, the OMB’s Trump-appointed leader, had adhered to the White House’s orders to not comply with the investigation and thus has refused to hand over documents pertaining to the military aid.

“We’re not going to be a part of any sham process that’s designed to relitigate the last election,” he said in October.