UNITED STATES - MAY 23: Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., makes his way to the Capitol for the last votes of the week on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
DOJ Opens Investigation Into GOP Rep. Ross Spano For Alleged Campaign Finance Violations
ACLU Wants New Evidence To Be Considered In Census Case Sanctions Bid
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Keep His Tax Returns From Manhattan DA

White House Budget Official Will Testify In Impeachment Probe

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 28: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., right, Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., conduct a news conference in Capitol Visitor Center where Charles Kupperman, a deputy to John Bolton, did not show up for a deposition as part of the House's impeachment inquiry on Monday, October 28, 2019. Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was inside the deposition reviewing transcripts at the time. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
House Intelligence Chairman and impeachment investigator Adam Schiff (D-CA) conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
November 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.
Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify in a closed-door session with House impeachment investigators on Saturday.

Sandy’s lawyer, Barbara “Biz” Van Gelder, confirmed to the Washington Post on Thursday that her client will cooperate with the investigation into President Donald Trump’s attempt to use military funds to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

“If he is subpoenaed, he will appear,” Van Gelder said.

Sandy is scheduled to give a deposition on Saturday morning.

Russell Vought, the OMB’s Trump-appointed leader, had adhered to the White House’s orders to not comply with the investigation and thus has refused to hand over documents pertaining to the military aid.

“We’re not going to be a part of any sham process that’s designed to relitigate the last election,” he said in October.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
