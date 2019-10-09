WH Budget Chief Doubles Down On Refusal To Comply With Impeachment Inquiry

Latest
Russell Vought, Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)
October 9, 2019 12:51 pm
The leader of the Office of Management and Budget declared on Wednesday that the OMB will not comply with the House’s impeachment inquiry, including the subpoena House Democrats had sent to the office.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” acting OMB director Russell Vought said his office would not hand over documents on Trump’s decision to delay congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, as requested in the subpoena.

“Yesterday’s letter speaks for itself,” he said. “We’re not going to be a part of any sham process that’s designed to relitigate the last election.”

Fox News host Sandra Smith asked Vought if the OMB had specifically responded to the subpoena.

“We will continue to not participate in this process which is not designed to get to the truth,” Vought replied. “It’s designed to relitigate the last election and influence the next election.”

The three House committees leading the impeachment probe subpoenaed both the OMB and the Pentagon on Monday for documents on the Ukraine aid, giving them a deadline of October 15.

On Tuesday, the White House sent a letter to the committee chairs announcing that it would refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Watch Vought below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
