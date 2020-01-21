Latest
White House Announces Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team Of His House GOP Lackeys

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to the media before a closed session with the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees on October 15, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
January 21, 2020 9:04 a.m.
On Monday, the White House unveiled the faithfully pro-Trump House Republicans who will serve on President Donald Trump’s defense team in the Senate impeachment trial.

The team, largely made up of conservative firebrands who vigorously shielded the President during the impeachment investigation, have been appointed to “combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment,” the White House announced.

The team will consist of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

“The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people,” the White House said.

According to the White House, the chosen lawmakers have provided “guidance” to Trump’s team, which the White House falsely claimed was “prohibited” from participating in the House impeachment proceedings.

The House Judiciary Committee had, in fact, formally offered Trump’s lawyers the opportunity to take part in its hearings in December, but they rejected the invitation.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
