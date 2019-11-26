House Judiciary Schedules Dec. 4 Hearing In Impeachment Proceedings

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)
By
|
November 26, 2019 2:19 p.m.
The House Judiciary Committee will a hold an impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. The committee announced the hearing while sending a letter to President Trump, inviting him and his counsel to attend the hearing and potentially question the witnesses.

The hearing is titled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment.”

“We expect to discuss the constitutional framework through which the House may analyze the evidence gathered in the present inquiry,” Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in the letter. “We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House’s exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment.”

Read the letter below:

