White House Aides Scramble To Fill Seats At Trump’s July 4 Event

President Donald Trump on Thursday bragged that his July 4 bash is “turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country,” but his staffers are reportedly struggling to fill up the seats.

According to the Washington Post, White House aides worry that they won’t be able to corral enough people for Trump’s last-minute bash. Despite handing out tickets to 5,000 tickets to the military and special VIP tickets to political allies via the RNC, officials told the Post that there are still plenty of tickets available.

The event (which Trump’s reelection campaign insists is not meant to be a partisan rally despite emailing supporters urging them to come) was carefully engineered to be invitation-only in order to avoid another embarrassing scene like Trump’s near-empty 2017 inauguration, which was a major source of frustration for the President.