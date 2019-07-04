Latest
Trump Makes Last Ditch Effort To Hype July 4 Bash As One Of The ‘Biggest’ In History

Pool/Getty Images AsiaPac
July 4, 2019 11:25 am

Despite reports that his aides are scrambling to fill seats for his last-minute, July 4 bazaar, President Trump made a last-ditch attempt to hype what he calls “one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our country.”

He tweeted again Thursday afternoon, insisting there was already a crowd for the coming attraction.

Trump’s dodged criticism from all sides over his attempt to turn a non-partisan celebration of Independence Day in the nation’s capitol into a campaign rally for himself. While the White House has argued the event will not be political, the Republican National Committee is passing out free VIP tickets and the Trump campaign has been emailing supporters to urge their attendance.

