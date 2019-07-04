Trump Makes Last Ditch Effort To Hype July 4 Bash As One Of The ‘Biggest’ In History

Despite reports that his aides are scrambling to fill seats for his last-minute, July 4 bazaar, President Trump made a last-ditch attempt to hype what he calls “one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our country.”

….and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

He tweeted again Thursday afternoon, insisting there was already a crowd for the coming attraction.

Looks like a lot of people already heading to SALUTE TO AMERICA at Lincoln Memorial. It will be well worth the trip and wait. See you there at 6:00 P.M. Amazing music and bands. Thank you ARMY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Trump’s dodged criticism from all sides over his attempt to turn a non-partisan celebration of Independence Day in the nation’s capitol into a campaign rally for himself. While the White House has argued the event will not be political, the Republican National Committee is passing out free VIP tickets and the Trump campaign has been emailing supporters to urge their attendance.