Latest
3 hours ago
Bloomberg: Trump Making Big Cuts At National Security Council After Whistleblower Complaint
6 hours ago
House Dems Subpoena White House In Impeachment Inquiry
22 hours ago
Sasse Doesn’t Like Trump’s China Comments, But Backs Him Up On Schiff Bashing

NYT: A Second Whistleblower With More Info On Trump, Ukraine May Come Forward

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House on August 28, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
October 5, 2019 10:22 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A second whistleblower reportedly may file a complaint containing even more details of President Donald Trump’s attempt to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into investigating his 2020 rival Joe Biden.

The New York Times reported on Friday night that the second whistleblower, who has more direct information than the first whistleblower on the scandal, is considering filing a complaint of his own.

Two unnamed sources told the Times that the second whistleblower is also weighing whether to give a testimony to Congress.

Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson reportedly met with the second whistleblower when he was verifying the first whistleblower’s complaint.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to cast doubt on the first whistleblower’s credibility, claiming that he or she only had “second hand information.” However, having first hand information is not required to file a complaint, and Atkinson had found that the complaint was credible when he submitted it to acting Director of National Intelligence Joe Maguire.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: