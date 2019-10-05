NYT: A Second Whistleblower With More Info On Trump, Ukraine May Come Forward

A second whistleblower reportedly may file a complaint containing even more details of President Donald Trump’s attempt to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into investigating his 2020 rival Joe Biden.

The New York Times reported on Friday night that the second whistleblower, who has more direct information than the first whistleblower on the scandal, is considering filing a complaint of his own.

Two unnamed sources told the Times that the second whistleblower is also weighing whether to give a testimony to Congress.

Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson reportedly met with the second whistleblower when he was verifying the first whistleblower’s complaint.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to cast doubt on the first whistleblower’s credibility, claiming that he or she only had “second hand information.” However, having first hand information is not required to file a complaint, and Atkinson had found that the complaint was credible when he submitted it to acting Director of National Intelligence Joe Maguire.