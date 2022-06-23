Latest
What We Know About The Feds’ Very Busy Wednesday

A Who's Who guide to the latest round of searches in the DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Jeffrey Bossert Clark, nominee to be an assistant Attorney General, Environment and Natural Resources Division, looks on during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing concerning jud... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Jeffrey Bossert Clark, nominee to be an assistant Attorney General, Environment and Natural Resources Division, looks on during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing concerning judicial nominations, on Capitol Hill, June 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 23, 2022 6:20 p.m.

Wednesday was a big day for the DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation.

Reports suggest that at least eleven different people involved in former President Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election were contacted in some form by federal law enforcement that day.

Below is a list of who they are, where they’re from, and what role they had in 2020.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark

State: Virginia

Role: Acting assistant attorney general for the civil division and Trump’s would-be pick for acting attorney general.

Read more »

Kelli Ward

State: Arizona

Role: Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Michael Ward

State: Arizona

Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Nancy Cottle

State: Arizona

Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Loraine B. Pellegrino

State: Arizona

Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Michael McDonald

State: Nevada

Role: Chairman of Nevada Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

James DeGraffenreid

State: Nevada

Role: Secretary of Nevada Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

David Shafer

State: Georgia

Role: Chairman of Georgia Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Brad Carver

State: Georgia

Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector

Read more »

Thomas Lane

State: Arizona, New Mexico

Role: Director of election day operations for the Trump 2020 campaign in Arizona and New Mexico

Read more »

Shawn Flynn

State: Michigan

Role: Trump campaign aide in Michigan

Read more »

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
