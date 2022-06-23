What We Know About The Feds’ Very Busy Wednesday

Wednesday was a big day for the DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation.
Reports suggest that at least eleven different people involved in former President Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election were contacted in some form by federal law enforcement that day.
Below is a list of who they are, where they’re from, and what role they had in 2020.
Jeffrey Bossert Clark
State: Virginia
Role: Acting assistant attorney general for the civil division and Trump’s would-be pick for acting attorney general.
Kelli Ward
State: Arizona
Role: Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Michael Ward
State: Arizona
Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Nancy Cottle
State: Arizona
Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Loraine B. Pellegrino
State: Arizona
Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Michael McDonald
State: Nevada
Role: Chairman of Nevada Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
James DeGraffenreid
State: Nevada
Role: Secretary of Nevada Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
David Shafer
State: Georgia
Role: Chairman of Georgia Republican Party, 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Brad Carver
State: Georgia
Role: 2020 alternate pro-Trump elector
Thomas Lane
State: Arizona, New Mexico
Role: Director of election day operations for the Trump 2020 campaign in Arizona and New Mexico
Shawn Flynn
State: Michigan
Role: Trump campaign aide in Michigan