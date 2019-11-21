WH Accuses Dems Of Having ‘Sick Hatred’ For Trump Amid Public Impeachment Hearing

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham lashed out at Democrats on Thursday as another public impeachment hearing was underway.

“The Democrats’ [sic] are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Trump and their rabid desire to overturn the 2016 election,” Grisham said in response to the hearing. “The American people deserve better.”

She also claimed that the witnesses, former National Security Council official Fiona Hill and State Department official David Holmes, “rely heavily on their own presumptions, assumptions and opinions.”

Though the hearing is still ongoing, Hill and Holmes have already further torpedoed President Donald Trump’s defenses for the Ukraine scheme.

Holmes testified that he had overheard a call between Trump and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, during which the President asked Sondland about the status of the “investigations” into Joe Biden that he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce.

Hill took aim at Trump and other Republicans’ conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for the 2016 election interference.