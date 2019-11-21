READ: Fiona Hill Goes After ‘Fictional’ GOP Ukraine Meddling Conspiracy Theory

In her opening statement, former NSC senior director Fiona Hill plans to dismantle Republicans’ bogus conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election on Democrats’ behalf, calling it “fictional” and “harmful.”
“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” she will say at her hearing Thursday. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”
“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she added, sounding the alarm on Russia’s plans to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections as well.
Read her opening statement here: