Wendy Davis Announces Bid To Challenge Rep. Chip Roy

Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) has announced a bid against Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in a district that has quickly become much more purple, though still maintains a definite Republican lean.

According to the Texas Tribune, the two are ideologically miles apart. Where Davis is a champion for abortion rights, Roy has made his name by being a right-wing firebrand.

Davis lost in a landslide to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in 2014 after making national waves with her filibuster of an anti-abortion bill.

Roy’s Democratic opponent came within 3 points of him in 2018, just two years after the Republican incumbent won the seat by 21 points.

Roy responded to Davis’ announcement Monday afternoon.