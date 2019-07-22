Wendy Davis Announces Bid To Challenge Rep. Chip Roy

Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) has announced a bid against Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in a district that has quickly become much more purple, though still maintains a definite Republican lean.
According to the Texas Tribune, the two are ideologically miles apart. Where Davis is a champion for abortion rights, Roy has made his name by being a right-wing firebrand.
Davis lost in a landslide to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in 2014 after making national waves with her filibuster of an anti-abortion bill.
Roy’s Democratic opponent came within 3 points of him in 2018, just two years after the Republican incumbent won the seat by 21 points.
Roy responded to Davis’ announcement Monday afternoon.
Wendy Davis’ radical & extreme views will no doubt excite the likes of Nancy Pelosi & other DC liberals. I will continue fighting for the hardworking families of #Tx21 & the commonsense values that make Texas everything Washington is not. #Life, #Liberty, & #PursuitOfHappiness
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 22, 2019