WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz (L) and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Offi...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz (L) and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to a report by Horowitz, former FBI Director James Comey and other top officials did not follow standard procedures in their handling of the 2016 investigation into Hillary ClintonÕs email server, but did not find any evidence of political bias. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS