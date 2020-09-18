Latest
Ginsburg Officiated A Wedding Less Than A Week Ago
Supreme Court Announces Passing Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
WASHINGTON, DC- JANUARY 21: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsberg arrives in the U.S. Capitol for a luncheon with members of Congress and President Barack Obama after the President's Inauguration Ceremony on Monday, January 21, 2013. (Photo by Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)
Chief Justice John Roberts Remembers Ginsburg: ‘A Jurist Of Historic Stature’

WATCH: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sworn In On August 10, 1993

Washington, DC. 8-10-1993 Ruth Bader Ginsberg is Sworn in as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. President William Clinton stands behind her as her husband Martin holds the bible as Chief Jus... Washington, DC. 8-10-1993 Ruth Bader Ginsberg is Sworn in as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. President William Clinton stands behind her as her husband Martin holds the bible as Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist Adminsters the Oath of Office. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 18, 2020 8:28 p.m.

Watch the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being sworn in on August 10, 1993. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the high court. C-SPAN published the full video of her swearing in.

Watch:

David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
