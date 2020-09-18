WATCH: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sworn In On August 10, 1993

Watch the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being sworn in on August 10, 1993. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the high court. C-SPAN published the full video of her swearing in.
Watch:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in August 10, 1993. Full video here: https://t.co/55NIHpatpZ RIP. pic.twitter.com/7SpFMvSiYR
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 18, 2020
