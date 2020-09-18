WATCH: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sworn In On August 10, 1993

Washington, DC. 8-10-1993 Ruth Bader Ginsberg is Sworn in as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. President William Clinton stands behind her as her husband Martin holds the bible as Chief Jus...

Washington, DC. 8-10-1993 Ruth Bader Ginsberg is Sworn in as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. President William Clinton stands behind her as her husband Martin holds the bible as Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist Adminsters the Oath of Office. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS