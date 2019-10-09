Washington Post And MSNBC To Host November Democratic Debate

Latest
October 9, 2019 8:33 am
The Washington Post and MSNBC will co-host a Democratic debate in Georgia on November 20.

According to the Post, candidates must get money from 165,000 donors and meet the polling requirement: either 3 percent in four qualifying polls, or 5 percent in two qualifying polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The polls must be released between September 13 and November 13.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have qualified for the November debate.

The next debate will be held on Tuesday and is being hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
