Warren Pledges To Release Impeachment Docs Withheld By WH

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pledged Friday to release the trove of impeachment-related documents that the White House has barred, should she become president.

On day one as president, I will order the release of every document related to this impeachment inquiry that the administration has been hiding. The public needs to know what happened. All the other candidates for president should commit to take this step as well. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2020

She added that Republicans should know that “this evidence won’t be hidden forever.”

Warren made the promise just days after her campaign unveiled its Department of Justice task force to investigate members of the Trump administration for possible corruption.

Her proposals are carefully timed. Democrats are frustrated as the trial unfolds and, despite Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) adept leadership of the argument, all signs point to an easy acquittal at the hands of Republican senators.

Warren may be as powerless as her Democratic peers now — but at least she can promise retroactive justice, should she win the election.