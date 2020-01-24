Warren Pledges To Release Impeachment Docs Withheld By WH

Latest
January 24, 2020 9:54 a.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pledged Friday to release the trove of impeachment-related documents that the White House has barred, should she become president.

She added that Republicans should know that “this evidence won’t be hidden forever.”

Warren made the promise just days after her campaign unveiled its Department of Justice task force to investigate members of the Trump administration for possible corruption.

Her proposals are carefully timed. Democrats are frustrated as the trial unfolds and, despite Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) adept leadership of the argument, all signs point to an easy acquittal at the hands of Republican senators.

Warren may be as powerless as her Democratic peers now — but at least she can promise retroactive justice, should she win the election.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
