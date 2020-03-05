Warren Ends 2020 Bid After Disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Thursday in wake of a dismal Super Tuesday that saw her lose all the states’ contests, including her own.

Warren announced the move in a Medium post that transcribed her phone call to campaign staffers informing them of her decision and thanking them for their work.

“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference,” she told the staffers. “It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

Warren’s departure leaves only Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) in the race.

Mike Hahn, the digital director at President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, posted, then deleted, a racist tweet about the Trail of Tears in response to the news, according to the opposition research group American Bridge.

He replaced it with a different tweet saying he was “going to miss the Pocahontas jokes tbh,” referring to Trump’s racist slur about Warren.

It is currently unknown which remaining candidate, if any, Warren will endorse, or when she would do so. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that surrogates for the Massachusetts Democrat and Sanders have been discussing how the two progressive senators can bring together their supporters.

On Wednesday night, Sanders praised Warren for bringing attention to the same issues he had on wealth inequality and health care, saying “essentially she has run her campaign in the way that we have.”

He also said he’d “love” to talk to her “about what kind of role she can play in our administration” if he won the race.