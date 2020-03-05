Sanders Stands By Warren, Floats Tapping Her For Admin Spot If He Wins

Latest
HAMTRAMCK, MI-JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands on stage at an event where General Motors announced that GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant will build the all-electric Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on January 27, 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. GM will invest $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and 2200 jobs for an all-electric future for electric pickups, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greet each other at the start of the Democratic presidential debate on July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justi... Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greet each other at the start of the Democratic presidential debate on July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
March 5, 2020 9:39 a.m.
On Wednesday night, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) expressed support for progressive rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and hinted at considering her for a post in his administration were he to win the race.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow held an interview with Sanders, during which she brought up the Washington Post’s report on the contacts between his surrogates and that of Warren’s after the Massachusetts senator suffered a devastating Super Tuesday.

Sanders confirmed that he had spoken to Warren and had a “very cordial discussion” with her earlier on Wednesday, but declined to provide details.

“It was a private conversation,” he said. “But I think Senator Warren has worked really hard over the last year.”

The Vermont senator condemned the “ugly, personal attacks” against Warren from some of his supporters, and said he was “absolutely aghast and disgusted with any kind of vitriol online.”

He went on to highlight the similarities between the Massachusetts Democrat and himself, asserting that while they have “a nuance of difference” on their progressive policies, “essentially she has run her campaign in the way that we have.”

When Maddow asked Sanders if he would consider making Warren his running mate, the Vermont senator demurred.

“It’s too early to talk about that,” he said. “But certainly I have a lot of respect for Senator Warren and would love to sit down and talk to her about what kind of role she can play in our administration.”

After failing to win any of the Super Tuesday states, including her home state, Warren ended her campaign on Wednesday. According to the Post, both Sanders and Joe Biden’s surrogates have courted Warren for a potential endorsement should she decided to end her campaign.

Watch Sanders below:

This post has been updated.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
