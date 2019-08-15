Latest
Walmart CEO Supports Debate Over Reinstating Assault Weapons Ban

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images North America
By
August 15, 2019 10:50 am
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday that he supports a debate over reauthorizing the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban after a series of mass shootings left more than 30 people dead earlier this month, including an incident at a Walmart store.

In an statement, McMillon said he and his company encourage moves to strengthen background checks and “remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger.”

“We do not sell military-style rifles, and we believe the reauthorization of the Assault Weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness in keeping weapons made for war out of the 3 hands of mass murderers,” the CEO said.

Walmart, which currently sells hunting rifles, used to sell semi-automatic rifles up until 2015.

Under the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which expired in 2004 under the Bush administration, it was illegal to manufacture certain firearms and supplementary features that could make a firearm into a military-style weapon.

