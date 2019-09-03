Walmart To Stop Selling Ammunition For Assault Rifles, Handguns

Latest
January 9, 2013- Walmart Meets With Biden On Guns. Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it would send a representative to Washington to meet with Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday to share the company's position on the responsible sale of firearms.
Michele Sandberg/Corbis News
By
September 3, 2019 1:36 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In the wake of two shootings at its stores, Walmart will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns.

“After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons,” CEO Doug McMillon wrote in a statement. “We will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition and we will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking our complete exit from handguns.”

“As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same,” he continued. “Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts.”

McMillon was referring to two deadly shootings — one in El Paso, Texas and one in Southaven, Mississippi — that occurred about a month ago.

Weapons like hunting rifles, and their accompanying ammunition, will remain in stock.

McMillon also asked that firearm owners with open carry permits refrain from availing themselves of that right within Walmart, citing those who carried guns into the stores to “test our response” after the shootings.

He concluded that he’d written to Congress and the White House to encourage progress on strengthening background checks and red flag laws, along with re-upping at least the debate around the Assault Weapons Ban.

“In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again,” McMillon said. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

