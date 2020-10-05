‘VOTE!!!!!’: Trump Attempts To Campaign From Inside The Hospital With Deranged Tweets

Latest
A car with President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 5, 2020 8:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump, cooped up in Walter Reed Military Medical Center while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and thus deprived of his beloved campaign rallies, had to settle for the next best thing on Monday morning: Nearly 20 unhinged tweets in all-caps.

The spree began with Trump thanking a voter for voicing support for him on “Fox and Friends.” Then the President added “NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!”

Then a second tweet followed: “IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!”

Trump’s third tweet took a somewhat calmer tone in that he didn’t use all-caps when he told Virginians that they’d “Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!”

What followed next was…a lot.

Trump is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed after being admitted at the hospital on Friday. The President’s medical team, which has given a convoluted timeline as to when exactly he was diagnosed with the virus, reported on Sunday that Trump had had a “high fever” and that his blood oxygen levels have dropped twice. Additionally, the physicians stated that the President was being treated with dexamethasone, a steroid used for treating severe cases of the virus.

Dexamethasone can cause patients to exhibit the type of frenzied behavior seen in Trump’s Twitter rampage, according to medical experts.

CNN medical expert Dr. Megan Ranny told anchor Wolf Blitzer on Sunday that the side effects of dexamethasone can include “psychosis” and “mania.”

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Tom Frieden tweeted that “steroids such as dexamethasone cause hyperactivity. Just saying.”

Ranny and Frieden’s comments followed Trump’s unexpected drive outside the hospital to greet his supporters while inside the car on Sunday evening.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
