Virginia Democrat Wins Primary Even After Jail Time For Teenage Sex Scandal

Former delegate Joe Morrissey won the Democratic primary for a Virginia state senate seat on Tuesday, even after he served months in jail back in 2015 related to his sexual relationship with his 17-year-old secretary when he was 56.

According to the Washington Post, he is now married to the receptionist, fighting to get his law license back and was carried to victory by local support of his legal work in the community.

He easily overcame Democratic state Sen. Rosalyn Dance, even though she had the support of Gov. Ralph Northam, former governor Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). No Republican candidates ran in the GOP primary, so Morrissey will likely win the state senate seat.

It’s not the first time Morrissey has pulled off an improbable win — back in 2015 he won the special election to fill his vacated seat while in his jail cell.