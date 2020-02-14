Army Secretary Confirms That Vindman Will Not Be Investigated

Latest
Graham Wants To Interview DOJ Officials Involved In Russia Probe, Page FISA Warrant
Dem Senators Demand Barr Resign 'Immediately' After Meddling In Roger Stone Case
Former Missouri Guv Greitens' Campaign Didn't Disclose Dark Money Help, Probe Finds

February 14, 2020 3:10 p.m.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy confirmed that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will not be investigated for his testimony during the House impeachment inquiry, despite President Donald Trump’s nudging.

According to Politico, McCarthy said Friday at a National Press Luncheon that Vindman will be given a “bridging assignment” to cover his earlier-than-planned return to the Army and will then head to a senior service college over the summer.

“There’s no investigation into him,” McCarthy said.

Vindman’s legal representation did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump unceremoniously ousted Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, last week. Yevgeny Vindman was a lawyer at the National Security Council and did not testify in the impeachment inquiry.

The President has held a grudge against Alexander Vindman ever since his testimony, and suggested last week that the military would “take a look” at Vindman upon his return.

Trump also fired former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the mini-Friday Night Massacre.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
