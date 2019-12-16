Latest
on December 12, 2016 in New York City.
10 mins ago
Ex-Cruz Running Mate: It’s ‘Vital’ That Trump Be Impeached
2 hours ago
Trump Says He Looks ‘Very Much Forward’ To Debating Dem Primary Winner
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Freshman Dems Advocate For Amash To Be Enlisted As Impeachment Manager

Staffers For Rep. Van Drew Resign Amid His Plans To Switch To GOP

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) speaks to members of the media outside a closed House Democrats organizational meeting at Longworth House Office Building November 28, 2018 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) speaks to members of the media outside a closed House Democrats organizational meeting at Longworth House Office Building November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have nominated Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to run for Speaker of the House for the 116th Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 16, 2019 11:48 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Five staffers of Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) announced their decision to resign from his office in light of his decision to join the Republican Party after declaring that he opposes impeachment.

In a letter sent Sunday, the staffers said Van Drew’s decision to defect from Democrats and join the GOP compelled them to resign from his office.

“Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office,” five Van Drew staffers — which include legislative director and deputy chief Javier Gamboa, deputy chief Edward Kaczmarski, deputy chief Justin O’Leary, communications director Mackenzie Lucas and legislative staff assistant Caroline Wood — wrote in the letter.

The officials also criticized Trump Republicans who “have sided with special interests over the needs of working people” and have “refused to grapple with how the President of the United States has jeopardized our national security for his own political advantage.”

The staffers concluded their letter by saying that they are “deeply saddened and disappointed” by Van Drew’s decision to defect from Democrats and that they can “no longer in good conscience continue our service in the Congressman’s employ.”

Hours after the officials announced their resignation, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) offered to hire them “until they land new jobs that align with their values” in a Sunday evening tweet.

On Monday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) urged voters to vote for Van Drew’s forthcoming Democratic challenger in a tweet. Van Drew had previously demonstrated in-state loyalty by endorsing Booker’s presidential run.

The letter comes two months after Van Drew became one of two Democrats who voted against the House’s resolution to officially authorize the impeachment proceedings.

Read the letter below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: