Dem Rep. Collin Peterson Says He’ll Likely Vote Against Impeaching Trump

By
|
December 15, 2019 1:59 p.m.
Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) affirmed on Saturday that he’s likely to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

During a local event in Litchfield, Minnesota, Peterson said he wouldn’t join his fellow House Democrats in the impeachment vote this week “unless they come up with something between now and Wednesday.”

“Maybe something will change,” he said, according to MPR News and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I doubt it.”

Peterson represents Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, which Trump won by over 30 points against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He and Rep. Jeff Van Drews (D-NJ) were the only two Democrats who voted against the House’s resolution to officially authorize the impeachment proceedings in October.

Van Drews, who is planning to switch party affiliation to the GOP this week, has also said he will not vote to impeach Trump.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
