CNN: Ukrainian Officials Open To New Probes To Improve Standing With Trump

November 30, 2019 11:57 a.m.
Ukrainian officials are reportedly discussing how to improve their country’s relationship with President Trump in the midst of tensions from the impeachment inquiry.

According to a CNN report Friday, two sources who recently met with Ukrainian officials said that the Ukrainian government is still open to announcing new investigations which could potentially benefit Trump.

CNN noted, however, that it’s unclear what those potential investigations would exactly cover or when they would be announced. One source told CNN that Ukrainian officials acknowledged that any potential investigations would require looking into current issues and not just issues of the past.

On Wednesday, general prosecutor of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka said that Attorney General William Barr has made no official move to request an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens. The investigation would be part of an effort by Trump and his allies to manufacture false allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who previously sat on Burisma’s board of directors.

Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking materials related to Biden’s interactions with Ukrainian officials in an attempt to further push a baseless Republican conspiracy theory that the former vice president tried to get the top prosecutor in Ukraine removed to protect his son.

Read CNN’s report here.

Summer Concepcion
