Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the general prosecutor of Ukraine, said that Attorney General William Barr has made no official move to request an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens.

The investigation would be part of an effort by Trump and those in his orbit to manufacture a scandal to tarnish former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy via his son’s old position on Burisma’s board of directors. Many witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that the accusations of the Bidens are baseless.

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tried to further this conspiracy theory on the domestic side, seeking materials from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Biden’s interactions with Ukrainian officials while he was vice president.

According to the Financial Times, Ryaboshapka has been chafing under the depiction of Ukraine that people have been painting during the public hearings.

“Ukraine is not as corrupt as is being presented there,” he said. “We have made significant progress as of late.”

Ryaboshapka has is spearheading the country-wide crackdown on corruption, a campaign promise that helped win President Volodymyr Zelensky the election.