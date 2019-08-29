Latest
Flames from a flaring pit near a well in the Bakken Oil Field. The primary component of natural gas is methane, which is odorless when it comes directly out of the gas well. In addition to methane, natural gas typically contains other hydrocarbons such as ethane, propane, butane, and pentanes. Raw natural gas may also contain water vapor, hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon dioxide, helium, nitrogen, and other compounds. (Source: www.earthworksaction.org). As of July 2014, roughly 30 percent of the one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas produced in North Dakota was being wasted in flares like this, according to the news site Breaking Energy. The reasons are low price on LNG (liquefied natural gas) , lax regulations and lack of infrastructure. In order to put an end to the flaring, North Dakota have adopted new regulations, and the goal is to capture 95 percent of the gas by 2020. On August 18th 2015, EPA announced that the oil and gas sector will have to cut their methane emissions by 40 to 45 percent within the next decade. Methane is a shortlived greenhouse gas compared to CO2, but is 72 times more damaging. That
54 mins ago
Trump EPA To Get Rid Of Key Regulation On Methane Emissions
at Ed Sullivan Theater on April 17, 2018 in New York City.
1 hour ago
DOJ IG: Comey Violated FBI Policies In How He Handled Infamous Trump Memos
2 hours ago
Richard Painter Says Trump Should Be Jailed If Pardon Promise Over Wall Is True
news 2020 Elections

Tulsi Gabbard Rules Out Third-Party Bid

on July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
August 29, 2019 11:32 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Despite failing to qualify for the September debate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) confirmed Thursday that she would not run as a third-party candidate.

“I’ve ruled that out,” she told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “I’m going to continue to focus on moving our campaign forward, continuing this grassroots campaign, continuing to deliver our message to the American people and ask for their support.”

Gabbard is sticking with her campaign for now though, unlike Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who dropped out of the race on Wednesday after also falling short of the debate stage.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: