Tulsi Gabbard Rules Out Third-Party Bid

Despite failing to qualify for the September debate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) confirmed Thursday that she would not run as a third-party candidate.

“I’ve ruled that out,” she told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “I’m going to continue to focus on moving our campaign forward, continuing this grassroots campaign, continuing to deliver our message to the American people and ask for their support.”

Gabbard confirms that she will not run as a third-party candidate pic.twitter.com/QaRA9IGzji — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 29, 2019

Gabbard is sticking with her campaign for now though, unlike Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who dropped out of the race on Wednesday after also falling short of the debate stage.