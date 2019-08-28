Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race, according to a New York Times interview Wednesday.

Gillibrand told the Times about her decision to withdraw from the Democratic primary after she failed to qualify for a third debate next month — a development that she described as fatal to her candidacy.

The New York senator told the paper that she would endorse another candidate in the primary but has yet to pick a favorite. The Times noted that Gillibrand, who presented herself as a champion of women and families throughout her campaign, stopped short of saying she would endorse a woman — but suggested that a woman might be best suited for the position.

“I think that women have a unique ability to bring people together and heal this country,” Gillibrand said. “I think a woman nominee would be inspiring and exciting.”

Gillibrand added that she “will support whoever the nominee is” and “will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”

