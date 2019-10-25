Latest
2 hours ago
Should We Really Buy DOJ’s Efforts To Wash Its Hands Of Trump’s Ukraine Mess?
14 hours ago
WaPo: Trump Admin Withheld Restoration Of Ukraine’s Trade Privileges Along With Aid
on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 hours ago
Graham: I’m Not Saying Trump Is Totally Innocent, But Impeachment Is Still Bogus

Gabbard Abruptly Decides To Drop House Reelection Bid, Arousing Suspicion

at Fox News Channel Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2019 8:14 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced early Friday morning that she would not seek reelection for her House seat, arousing immediate suspicion that she intends to launch a third-party presidential bid after all.

Gabbard is an extreme long shot for the White House, already failing to make one of the still-sprawling debate stages. She’s never broken through in the polls and has cobbled together a strange coalition of supporters that includes unsavory elements like former KKK leader David Duke.

Recently, Gabbard responded bombastically to Hillary Clinton’s intimation that she’s a Russian asset being groomed to run as a spoiler, unloading video after video and calling Clinton “queen of the warmongers.”

She also went on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night where she bizarrely defended Republicans’ specious complaints about the impeachment inquiry taking place behind closed doors. In reality, there are many Republicans on all the committees overseeing the inquiry, all of whom are allowed into every hearing.

Suspicion that Gabbard may use some of her rightwing appeal to launch an independent bid has long been rampant, though the candidate denied any intention of doing so back in September.

She was facing a serious challenger for her House seat, and her recent proclamation that she’d carry her presidential candidacy all the way to the convention — requisite delegates be damned — did make her chances of holding onto the House seat look more shaky.

But still, this is an incredibly odd move. Most presidential candidates hedge their bets for as long as possible, keeping the option of their old seat open as a contingency plan.

Gabbard is not going to be a representative from Hawaii. And she’s almost as certainly not going to be the Democratic candidate. Thus, despite her protestation, this decision begs the question — what is she trying to be?

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: