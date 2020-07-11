Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Boosts Michael Flynn In Fresh Attack On Russia Probe
3 hours ago
Pelosi Calls Stone Commutation ‘An Act Of Staggering Corruption’
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Stone will be sentenced Thursday morning on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Roger Stone Celebrates Brazen Move By Trump To Commute His Sentence

Top Writer For Tucker Carlson’s Show Resigns After Secretly Posting Racist And Sexist Comments Online

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson ... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 11, 2020 2:30 p.m.

The top writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show resigned after a CNN media reporter uncovered that the lead writer had penned racist, sexist, and homophobic comments in an online forum using a pseudonym.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy said that Carlson’s former top writer Blake Neff, posted a series of derogatory comments about women, Black, Asian, and LGBTQ people. Some of the racist remarks authored by Neff  had been posted as recently as two weeks ago.

Darcy said he was tipped anonymously in what gave way to the investigation of years of posts by Neff on the message board AutoAdmit.

According to the report, on June 5, Neff wrote, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.” On June 24, Neff commented, “Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.”

Carlson’s show has been repeatedly criticized for stoking racism and xenophobia, while also making claims amid racial justice protests that white supremacy is a “hoax.” 

Neff had been working as the lead writer for the Fox show since 2016 after leaving the The Daily Caller, a conservative news website co-founded by Carlson and where Neff published more than 2,000 posts.

Darcy also reported that Neff is quoted by the Darmouth Alumni Magazine as saying, “Anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me,” adding that the show’s writers did their best to use the show’s power in swaying the political conversation “responsibly.”

The resignation comes after Ed Henry the former co-host of “America’s Newsroom” —  another Fox News show — was fired from the network for allegations of sexual misconduct announced just over two weeks before Neff’s departure.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30