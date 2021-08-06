Tucker Carlson Suggests Biden Will Hijack Hungary’s Election In Cozy Orbán Interview

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who traveled to Hungary this week to meet with far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is now floating the notion that President Joe Biden might just meddle in Hungary’s election to prevent Orbán from being reelected.

During a softball interview with Orbán, Carlson noted that Biden called the prime minister, who has touted “illiberal democracy” as his leadership approach, a “thug.”

“Are you worried that there will be international interference in your election in Hungary?” Carlson asked Orbán.

“That will happen,” the Hungarian leader responded. “We’re not worried. We’re prepared for that. Obviously the international left will do everything [that] they can do, probably even more, to change the government here in Hungary. We are aware of that.”

“When the president of the United States describes you as a totalitarian thug — it’s a very serious thing to say about somebody, I would note — that suggests why wouldn’t the Biden State Department work to prevent you from being reelected?” Carlson opined.

“I think sooner or later, the Americans will realize that issues in Hungary must be decided by the Hungarians,” Orbán said.

Carlson’s leading questions echoed the rhetoric flowing from ex-President Donald Trump on the 2020 U.S. elections, which Trump continues to falsely claim was “stolen” from him (a narrative Carlson has boosted on his program).

The interview offered glowing spin to Orbán’s hard-right leadership, which has led to an alarming backsliding of democracy in Hungary.

Watch Carlson and Orbán’s discussion below: