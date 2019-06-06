Tucker Carlson Rails Against The ‘Global Tyranny’ Of The Metric System

As a red-blooded American, Fox News host Tucker Carlson will not give in to the tyranny of measuring things using units of 10, thank you very much!

Near the end of his show on Wednesday night, Carlson spared a few minutes to rip the metric system and its “milinmeters” and “keye-lo-grams.”

“Almost every nation on Earth has fallen under the yoke of tyranny: The metric system,” Carlson declared. “The United States is the only country that has resisted, but we have no reason to be ashamed for using feet and pounds.”

“I’m taking a stand against the metric system,” show guest James Panero told Carlson. “The original system of global revolution and new world orders.”

“God bless you, and that’s exactly what it is,” the Fox host responded. “Esperanto died, but the metric system continues, this weird utopian, inelegant, creepy system that we alone have resisted.”

At the end of the program, Carlson swore to “keep fighting against the global tyranny of the metric system.”

“I’ll accept the kilometer when we accept the Euro: Never!” Carlson vowed.

Watch below: