Tucker Carlson Claims George Soros Is ‘Remaking This Country’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dipped into a far-right conspiracy theory about conservative bogeyman billionaire George Soros on Monday night.

Carlson and his guest, U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, first railed against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for his criminal justice reform efforts, which they claimed were part of his “radical pro-defendant ideology.”

Then Carlson blamed Soros, who supported Krasner’s election, of “hijacking our democracy.”

“I think that people don’t really understand the degree to which George Soros is successfully remaking this country and they should understand,” the Fox host said.

“I’m glad that you’re raising awareness about it,” McSwain replied.

“Yeah, we’re trying! And Soros has effectively intimidated people into not criticizing him,” Carlson lamented. “Some kind of moral crime to call this to public attention, but it is in the public’s interest to know, and so we are.”

