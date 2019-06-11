Latest
2 mins ago
Alabama Guv Signs Law Requiring Chemical Castration For Some Sex Offenders
Keynote speaker former Vice President Joe Biden pauses during his speech during the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law 20th Anniversary Gala at the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The annual event serves as the school’s principal scholarship fundraiser. (AP Photo / Las Vegas Sun, Yasmina Chavez)
12 mins ago
Biden Stays On His ‘Republicans Are Redeemable’ Thread — And People Are Pissed
New York, United States of America - July 8, 2017. The New York Times building in the west side of Midtown Manhattan.
59 mins ago
NYT Journalist Has Been Barred From Covering Iran For Past Four Months
news The Right-Wing Media

Tucker Carlson Claims George Soros Is ‘Remaking This Country’

By
June 11, 2019 11:07 am

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dipped into a far-right conspiracy theory about conservative bogeyman billionaire George Soros on Monday night.

Carlson and his guest, U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, first railed against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for his criminal justice reform efforts, which they claimed were part of his “radical pro-defendant ideology.”

Then Carlson blamed Soros, who supported Krasner’s election, of “hijacking our democracy.”

“I think that people don’t really understand the degree to which George Soros is successfully remaking this country and they should understand,” the Fox host said.

“I’m glad that you’re raising awareness about it,” McSwain replied.

“Yeah, we’re trying! And Soros has effectively intimidated people into not criticizing him,” Carlson lamented. “Some kind of moral crime to call this to public attention, but it is in the public’s interest to know, and so we are.”

Watch below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: