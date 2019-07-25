Carlson Gives More Life To Tip-Off Conspiracy: CNN ‘Openly Colluded’ With Mueller Team

After Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) revived the conspiracy theory that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team leaked to CNN about Roger Stone’s arrest on Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave it legs.

Ahead of Stewart’s appearance on Carlson’s show Wednesday evening, Carlson spouted off on CNN President Jeffrey Zucker, who he claims is using the network as his “personal mouthpiece.”

“Believe it or not, CNN was once a semi-serious news network some of us used to work there, and then a former entertainment producer called Jeffrey Zucker took over the place,” he said. “Zucker has long aspired to run for office as a Democrat, he’s bragged about it, and so he’s decided to use CNN as a personal mouthpiece for political purposes.”

Carlson dragged the network for its coverage of the Russia probe before raising the conspiracy that Stewart unearthed during his questioning of Mueller on Wednesday. As TPM noted Wednesday, the theory has been largely debunked.

“At times, Zucker’s puppets on the channel openly colluded with Robert Mueller’s prosecutors,” he said. “For one example, Mueller’s team clearly tipped off CNN before arresting Roger Stone at his home in Florida. There was a CNN crew on the scene before dawn to humiliate Stone, as armed federal agents barged into his home at 6 a.m. for purposes that have never been clear, even until this day.”